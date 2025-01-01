A terminal application to view, tail, merge, and search log files (plus JSONL).

This tool supports live tailing, syntax highlighting for web server logs and can handle large files as easily as small ones. It also has piping support, keybindings for quick navigation and opening log existing log files including opening logs with the JSONL file format.