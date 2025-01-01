toolong
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/toolong/
A terminal application to view, tail, merge, and search log files (plus JSONL).
pip install toolong
TooLong is a TUI tool for viewing, tailing, merging, and searching log files.
This tool supports live tailing, syntax highlighting for web server logs and can handle large files as easily as small ones. It also has piping support, keybindings for quick navigation and opening log existing log files including opening logs with the JSONL file format.
It also merges multiple log files by detecting timestamps and opens compressed files automatically. It is useful for developers who often work with logs via SSH, and want a simpler way of viewing logs in the terminal for tasks typically done with a combination of
tail,
less, and
grep commands.