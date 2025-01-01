toot

python
gpl-3.0

Interact with Mastodon directly in the terminal.

pip install toot

Toot is a CLI and TUI tool that allows you to interact with Mastodon's decentralized social platform directly without leaving the terminal.

 

Toot features posting, replying and deleting statuses, switching between multiple accounts, media uploads and sensitive content as well as searching, blocking muting functionalities that exist in the web version.

 

Using Toot is ideal for those who seek a minimalist, distraction-free way to engage with social media.

