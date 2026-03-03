A TUI for multi-server Docker and host monitoring over SSH.

tori is a TUI server monitoring tool which allows you to remotely monitor your Docker-based infrastructure with additional alerting functionality.

It runs an agent on your server collecting host metrics, container stats, and logs 24/7. It has a configurable retention of these logs using SQLite storage and alerts you over email or webhooks when anything matches your rules. All connections run through an SSH-only tunnel and directly connects to a tori Unix socket (tori.sock), which means no HTTP server and no exposed ports.

You can also use multiple servers with tori, plus monitor multiple hosts from one terminal. It comes with regex search, log level filtering, with date/time ranges. In a configuration file, you can customize the ANSI colors, storage location, docker socket, and you can choose between email or webhook notifications.

This tool is useful for people who frequently SSH into their servers and want a minimal way to monitor their internal host metrics and logs. It also works with managed self-hosting solutions like Dokploy, Coolify, locally running homelabs or anyone running VPSs with a Docker installation without the overhead of a full monitoring stack.