Find and download torrents without leaving your CLI.

torrra is a CLI and TUI tool to search and download torrents from the terminal.

 

This tool features a TUI with responsive navigation, the ability to download torrents with pause and resume capabilities, realtime progress tracking, multiple indexer access through Jackett or Prowlarr integration, caching (opt-in) for faster repeated searches, keyboard driven controls and theme customization with dark and light mode toggling.

 

Useful for enthusiasts those who download distros, LLM models or many large files, torrra lets you automate torrent fetching or handle downloads on remote or local machines in a terminal UI.

