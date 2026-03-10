A 3D gaussian splat viewer that works in your terminal.

tortuise is a way to display 3D content (Gaussian splatting) directly rendered in the terminal.

It reads .splat and .ply files, supports six render modes in the terminal including half-block, braille and ASCII (which can be cycled through). It has two camera modes, (free and orbit cameras) which can be used to navigate the 3D scene, supports supersampling up to 3x, and renders 3D scenes fully parallelized in the terminal. It currently runs on a CPU, a GPU isn't required but it is planned.

Other features of tortuise are HUD toggling, axis flip flags, adjustable speed keys, and has cross-platform support on macOS and Linux. It works best on terminals that support Truecolor such as Ghostty, iTerm2, Kitty, WezTerm or Alacritty, etc for the best experience.

This tool is useful for those curious or familiar with NeRFs (Neural Radiance Fields), nerfstudio, and those who want to inspect scenes, test terminal rendering to the limits, or to show off 3D scenes in a terminal environment.