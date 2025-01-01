Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.

tproxy is a tool that can be used to monitor network traffic.

It supports TCP and UDP, and can be used for a variety of use-cases such as:

Monitoring gRPC connections, when to connect and when to reconnect Monitoring MySQL connection pools, how many connections and figure out the lifetime policy Monitoring any TCP connections on the fly

tproxy is written in Go and is cross-platform on Windows, Mac and Linux systems.