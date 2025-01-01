tproxy
A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
go install github.com/kevwan/tproxy@latest
tproxy is a tool that can be used to monitor network traffic.
It supports TCP and UDP, and can be used for a variety of use-cases such as:
- Monitoring gRPC connections, when to connect and when to reconnect
- Monitoring MySQL connection pools, how many connections and figure out the lifetime policy
- Monitoring any TCP connections on the fly
tproxy is written in Go and is cross-platform on Windows, Mac and Linux systems.