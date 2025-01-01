A small utility for tracing/debugging program execution.

tracexec is a strace -like TUI tool for tracing program execution. It traces execve and execve{at} system calls, revealing how programs are launched and their pre-execution behavior.

The tool has features such as interactive tracing, support for launching debuggers such as gdb , the ability to log detailed output and data of programs for exporting using the collect command, experimental support for profiles and controlling color output. It also supports tracing setuid binaries, reconstructing command lines and showing interpreter information.

tracexec is useful for debugging, analyzing shell scripts, inspecting commands from build systems and investigating execution behavior of proprietary software. It can also be used for troubleshooting complex command executions or understanding the intricacies of programs.