Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A terminal-based real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction application.

tracker is a terminal tool for real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction, utilizing the SGP4 model to compute satellite positions and trajectories.

It fetches and updates orbital elements automatically via the internet, provides detailed information on selected satellites, and supports various satellite groups including CSS, ISS, weather, NOAA, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, and CubeSats. Data is displayed on a world map with object information present about the satellite.

This tool is useful for programmers, hobbyists and students interested in satellite tracking and orbital mechanics for monitoring satellite positions and trajectories in the terminal.