A modern and improved alternative to the tree(1) command.
apt install tre-command
tre is a modern alternative to the classic
tree(1) command which displays directory structures in a tree-like diagram in your terminal. It functions just like the original, but adds extra features for better usability and is cross-platform on macOS, Windows and works on many Linux distributions.
It skips files ignored by git according to your
.gitignore file, can output the tree structure to JSON, creates shell aliases to open files directly from the listing, and outputs in color while respecting
LS_COLORS.
tre is useful for those who need an efficient way to navigate and access files. Use it when you want an enhanced
tree command.