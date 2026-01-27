A modern TUI for managing Redis servers.

tredis is a Redis client and manager for moving through keys, values, and stats in the terminal.

It connects to multiple Redis servers, supports TLS, browses keys with pagination, filters by pattern and allows you to inspect properties such as strings, lists, sets, hashes, zsets and streams. Just like with many typical Redis clients, tredis can show slowlog entries, connected clients, ACL users and config values.

Other features of tredis include live command monitoring and Pub/Sub channel subscriptions to watch messages arrive. It can consume Redis Streams and it keeps stream entries readable while you skim IDs and fields. It also has keyboard shortcuts stay consistent across views.

tredis is useful to developers and system administrators who regularly work with Redis. It is useful when you need a clear, centralized view for debugging and data inspection when working with Redis in the terminal.