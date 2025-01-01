A TUI and CLI dual pane markdown viewer

treemd is a terminal markdown viewer that displays a collapsible tree of document headings alongside the content.

The TUI shows a dual pane interface, an outline of headings on one side and the rendered Markdown on the other. You can expand or collapse sections and scroll through content with synchronized movement as you move up and down the markdown document. It supports filtering of headings and applies syntax highlighting to code blocks. This tool also has keybindings for quick navigation and includes a non-interactive CLI mode for scripting; allowing you to parse or transform Markdown files programmatically.

This tool works best for technical writers, developers or anyone using and working with documentation and markdown in the terminal. Those that read technical documentation files, READMEs, or spend time regularly reading markdown documents may find treemd useful to directly read markdown documents in the terminal with a rich TUI interface.