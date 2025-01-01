A terminal app for RegEx visualization, 🦖 roar!

trex is a TUI for interactively writing and testing regular expressions in the terminal.

It displays a live regex playground where you can input patterns and test strings side by side. The TUI updates dynamically and highlights matching text in color and instantly shows capture groups in the preview window. Other features include loading files into trex, a RegEx help menu on the side of the interface, keybindings for navigating the TUI and copying and clearing regex expressions.

This tool is useful for developers, testers and anyone who frequently needs to experiment with or debug regex patterns on the fly. It is ideal for those who prefer a terminal based, offline regex tester instead of relying on online web tools in a browser to test expressions.