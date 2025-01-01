tufw
Terminal UI for ufw.
yaourt -S tufw-git
tufw is a terminal user interface (TUI) tool for the
ufw command. It simplifies the addition, editing or removal of ufw rules in the terminal.
Your
ufw rules are displayed in a table in one view and offers a form-like way of editing rules. You can also reset rules if you need to, disable or enable ufw and also change the protocol or add comments to your rules as you edit them.
This tool is particularly suitable for users who are familiar with using
ufw and might want a user friendly TUI to see all rules, statuses of
ufw without typing many commands. For effective utilization, tufw may need to use root as it may not work otherwise.