Terminal UI for ufw.

yaourt -S tufw-git

tufw is a terminal user interface (TUI) tool for the ufw command. It simplifies the addition, editing or removal of ufw rules in the terminal. 

 

Your ufw rules are displayed in a table in one view and offers a form-like way of editing rules. You can also reset rules if you need to, disable or enable ufw and also change the protocol or add comments to your rules as you edit them.

 

This tool is particularly suitable for users who are familiar with using ufw and might want a user friendly TUI to see all rules, statuses of ufw without typing many commands. For effective utilization, tufw may need to use root as it may not work otherwise.

