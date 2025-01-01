Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Your journal app if you live in a terminal.

tui-journal is a tool for writing, managing and organizing your notes in the terminal.

Features include storing entries in JSON or SQLite, an intuitive TUI, and easy creation, editing and deletion. This tool also supports custom tags, fuzzy search, sorting, multi-select, undo/redo and Vim/Emacs keybindings.

Recommended for terminal users that prefer a distraction free environment, tui-journal is cross platform and lets you manage notes on Windows, macOS, Linux and NetBSD.