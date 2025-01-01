Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI client for Bluesky.

tuisky is a terminal User Interface (TUI) client for Bluesky, an open-source social network.

Users can manage multiple sessions and columns, select from pinned feeds, automatically refresh rows, and save and restore app data.

It offers an efficient way to manage social feeds without leaving the command line. It can be customized with a configuration file for a more personalized user experience.