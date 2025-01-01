tuisky

rust
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/tuisky/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/tuisky/

A TUI client for Bluesky.

cargo install tuisky

tuisky is a terminal User Interface (TUI) client for Bluesky, an open-source social network.

 

Users can manage multiple sessions and columns, select from pinned feeds, automatically refresh rows, and save and restore app data.

 

It offers an efficient way to manage social feeds without leaving the command line. It can be customized with a configuration file for a more personalized user experience.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.