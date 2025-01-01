tuisky
rust
mit
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
https://
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/tuisky/
A TUI client for Bluesky.
cargo install tuisky
tuisky is a terminal User Interface (TUI) client for Bluesky, an open-source social network.
Users can manage multiple sessions and columns, select from pinned feeds, automatically refresh rows, and save and restore app data.
It offers an efficient way to manage social feeds without leaving the command line. It can be customized with a configuration file for a more personalized user experience.