A terminal user interface for Logstash.

tuistash is a TUI tool for Logstash. It connects to the Logstash API or a diagnostic path to provide real-time statistics into Logstash nodes, pipelines, threads, flows and more.

Core features of tuistash include customizable refresh intervals, command-line options for querying specific data (e.g., nodes, OS, JVM, pipelines) and support for output formats like JSON and raw text. In addition, tuistash displays all of these statistics (such as CPU Usage, JVM Heap, Throughput, Threads, Events, Queues, etc) as graphs and usage visualizations showing the health of your Logstash instance for debugging or profiling purposes.

This tool would be most useful for those who monitor backend systems and are also familiar with Logstash, especially those who are devops and software engineers that can diagnose Logstash issues using tuistash all while not leaving the terminal.