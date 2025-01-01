Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Terminal based touch typing application.

tukai is a minimalist touch typing tool for the terminal.

The TUI features switchable typing templates, multiple language options and performance tracking with detailed statistics to monitor your progress.

For programmers, hobbyists, students and anyone keen to improve their keyboard typing skills, tukai works best for those who want to do typing practice without leaving the terminal or just for fun to improve their wpm (Words Per Minute) when typing.