tukai

rust
mit

Terminal based touch typing application.

cargo install tukai

tukai is a minimalist touch typing tool for the terminal.

 

The TUI features switchable typing templates, multiple language options and performance tracking with detailed statistics to monitor your progress.

 

For programmers, hobbyists, students and anyone keen to improve their keyboard typing skills, tukai works best for those who want to do typing practice without leaving the terminal or just for fun to improve their wpm (Words Per Minute) when typing.

