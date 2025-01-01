Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Like uptime(1), but preserves shutdown / restart stats.

tuptime tracks and reports system uptime and downtime statistics, preserving data between restarts. It offers detailed insights beyond the standard uptime command.

This tool provides historical data, recording system startups, shutdowns, and uptimes, longest/average uptimes, and downtime statistics. It can display information in various formats, including tables and lists.

For system administrators and power users, tuptime offers a deeper understanding of system usage patterns. It's very useful for monitoring system behavior over time, and identifying potential issues related to frequent restarts or unexpected shutdowns.