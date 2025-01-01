TUI for the Slurm Workload Manager.

turm is a TUI for the Slurm workload manager, showing a terminal dashboard for monitoring cluster jobs.

The TUI displays job queue, details and the standard output, refreshes the slurm job queue every few seconds and shows active and pending jobs. This tool supports all the filtering and sorting flags of squeue for narrowing down the view. You can also select a job to view its live output log (tailed in real time) alongside the job list.

turm is handy for sysadmins, developers and those who are familiar with using Slurm and job scheduling. It works best for those who need to see an overview of running and queued jobs on remote clusters without a GUI.