A high-performance terminal UI for exploring JSON and YAML files interactively.

Review this script before executing in your terminal.

twig is a terminal tool for reading JSON and YAML files in the terminal.

Core features include deep fuzzy search across keys and values, breadcrumb based navigation through nested trees, read only local file handling for sensitive files, instant loading for smaller files, themes, and a streaming SQLite backend for larger datasets.

You can also use this tool to clean up common broken JSON, i.e. trailing commas, NaN values, and unquoted keys. It has a helpful column based view that keeps the parent context visible instead of hiding it while you move deeper into large files.

twig is useful for anyone inspecting configs, API responses, logs, or heavy nested dataset files in the terminal.