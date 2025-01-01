typtea

go
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/typtea/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/typtea/

A minimal terminal-based type-speed tester.

eget ashish0kumar/typtea

typtea is a minimal type-speed testing tool. It measures your words-per-minute (WPM) and accuracy as you type.

 

Unlike other similar type-speed tools, this one supports more than 14+ programming languages (e.g. Python, JavaScript, Rust, Go, C) with English text to test your typing with. The display shows a few lines of text scrolling smoothly, where your typing speed and mistakes are tracked in real time.

 

For those who want to test their typing skills in a terminal environment, this tool is ideal for students, or programmers and typing enthusiasts who want to practice or challenge their typing skills directly in the terminal.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.