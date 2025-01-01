A minimal terminal-based type-speed tester.

typtea is a minimal type-speed testing tool. It measures your words-per-minute (WPM) and accuracy as you type.

Unlike other similar type-speed tools, this one supports more than 14+ programming languages (e.g. Python, JavaScript, Rust, Go, C) with English text to test your typing with. The display shows a few lines of text scrolling smoothly, where your typing speed and mistakes are tracked in real time.

For those who want to test their typing skills in a terminal environment, this tool is ideal for students, or programmers and typing enthusiasts who want to practice or challenge their typing skills directly in the terminal.