Set the system timezone based on IP geolocation.

tzupdate is a tool that automatically sets your system's timezone using geolocation. It's a simple and efficient way to ensure your system time is always accurate.

It works by querying multiple geolocation services in parallel to determine your location and maps this to the correct timezone. Key features include protection against invalid results, specifying an alternative IP address and the ability to simulate changes before applying them by printing the timezone information with -p flag.

Great for system administrators, software engineers or anyone working with time on servers, tzupdate is ideal when working across different locations or virtual machines.