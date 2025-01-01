Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A tool for writing Linux pipes with instant live preview.

up (ultimate plumber) is a tool for building Linux text-processing pipelines with instant live preview of command results.

Core functionality includes real-time pipeline preview, interactive command editing, scrollable output viewing, support for all standard Linux text utilities (grep, awk, cut, sort), automatic pipeline saving to shell scripts and input buffer freezing for long-running commands.

System administrators, data analysts and developers would find up useful for exploratory data analysis, building complex text pipelines interactively and debugging shell command sequences with instant visual feedback.