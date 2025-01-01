updo

go
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/updo/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/updo/

Uptime monitoring CLI tool with alerting and advanced settings.

go install github.com/Owloops/updo@latest

updo is a CLI tool designed for monitoring website uptime, offering features like real-time metrics, desktop alerts, customizable intervals, and assertions on response content.

 

It supports both HTTP and HTTPS, making it versatile for various monitoring needs without requiring complex setup or configuration.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.