The rpn calculator for your terminal.
eget gurgeous/vectro
vectro is a TUI RPN calculator that uses reverse Polish notation to perform arithmetic computations.
Features include a responsive interface that adapts to various terminal sizes, this tool has multiple panes, can preserve calculations between sessions and built-in commands for paste, undo and error messages.