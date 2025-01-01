vectro

The rpn calculator for your terminal.

eget gurgeous/vectro

vectro is a TUI RPN calculator that uses reverse Polish notation to perform arithmetic computations.

 

Features include a responsive interface that adapts to various terminal sizes, this tool has multiple panes, can preserve calculations between sessions and built-in commands for paste, undo and error messages.

