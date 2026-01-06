Your CLI home video recorder.

vhs is a CLI tool for recording terminal sessions and generating shareable animated GIFs or videos from them.

Core features include a simple scripting format ("tape" files) to programmatically define a terminal session, which can then be rendered as an animated image. There are commands for tape files, which you can use to control VHS, for example, the ' Output ' command can specify the output and the file format of your terminal recording in either MP4, GIF or WEBM.

Other commands VHS has are for example, screenshotting the current frame with Screenshot , setting environment variables with Env , hiding commands from output with Hide , sourcing commands from other tape files with Source and more commands in the VHS reference. This tool has other features such as customizing the output size and font, syntax highlighting, has an SSH server baked in and includes a built-in command to publish your animations on a sharing server,

vhs is useful for developers, open-source maintainers and educators who need to visually demonstrate command line tools in action. You can use vhs for creating tutorial screencasts, adding animated terminal demos to documentation, continuous integration or generating repeatable examples for CLI applications.