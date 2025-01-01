Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI for managing MongoDB databases.

vi-mongo is a TUI tool that lets you manage MongoDB databases in the terminal.

It supports fast switching between databases, viewing and editing documents, creating and dropping collections, managing indexes, autocomplete for commands, query history, multiple color themes, connection handling, intelligent document preview (peeking) and smart filtering and sorting.

vi-mongo suits developers, DBAs, sysadmins and terminal-focused users who run MongoDB on servers, managed services and local machines. It speeds up common tasks like inspecting records, running queries, adjusting indexes, and jumping between databases all in one terminal interface.