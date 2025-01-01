viddy

A modern watch command, time machine and pager.

yay -S viddy

viddy is a modern replacement for the watch command, allowing periodic execution of commands and displaying results with additional features.

 

Core features include color output, diff highlighting, time machine mode to rewind outputs, and vim-like keybindings. It supports text search, suspending execution, and customizing keys and colors.

 

Use viddy to monitor command outputs over time with enhanced control. Ideal for developers and system administrators who prefer terminal tools.

