A file manager with curses interface.

vifm is a terminal-based file manager that mirrors Vim's keyboard controls for navigation so you don't have to learn new keybindings to navigate your files in the terminal.

Core features include file operations (copy, move, delete), built-in file previews, custom color schemes and directory bookmarks. The TUI supports both single and split views, with tree-like visualization options and full UTF-8 support. You can customize file associations, create custom commands and extend functionality through scripts.

This tool is best for any regular Vim users who want a deeply integrated file management tool with consistent Vim-like keybindings when working in the terminal. If you're looking to reduce context switching with other file management tools and are familiar with Vim, consider trying out vifm when you find yourself browsing files in the terminal.