A powerful tool to visualize ignored files.

vignore is a command-line tool that visualizes ignore rules like .gitignore , .dockerignore , or .fdignore . It helps you see which files are included or excluded, eliminating guesswork.

Features of vignore are the ability to include asynchronous output for smooth scrolling, exceptional speed with large repositories and human-friendly number displays. It supports git and fd ignore files.

Consider vignore when you need to handle file inclusion and exclusion tasks in your projects and need to preview these ignored files in the terminal.