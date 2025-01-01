Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A CLI/TUI making it easy to launch Visual Studio Code (vscode) projects.

vscli is a command-line tool for launching Visual Studio Code projects, with a focus on dev containers. It detects whether a project uses dev containers and launches them appropriately, supporting multiple containers in a single project.

Features include a shorthand for launching VS Code, support for the insiders version of VS Code and a TUI for tracking and opening recent projects. It offers various launch behaviors and can pass additional arguments to VS Code.