A CLI/TUI making it easy to launch Visual Studio Code (vscode) projects.

eget michidk/vscli

vscli is a command-line tool for launching Visual Studio Code projects, with a focus on dev containers. It detects whether a project uses dev containers and launches them appropriately, supporting multiple containers in a single project.

 

Features include a shorthand for launching VS Code, support for the insiders version of VS Code and a TUI for tracking and opening recent projects. It offers various launch behaviors and can pass additional arguments to VS Code.

 

Although VS Code contains the code command, if you're in need of opening workspaces or opening dev containers, vscli is particularly useful for this usecase.

