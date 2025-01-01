Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A pager and/or text-based browser.

w3m is a text-based browser and pager designed to display web pages and documents in terminal emulators. Users can browse both local files and web pages, offering a quick and lightweight alternative to graphical browsers. It also includes extensive key bindings, allowing for easy navigation.

Users can specify various display options, such as text encoding, document types, and color modes, making it adaptable to different document types. This tool also supports cookies, bookmarks, and file downloads, enhancing its functionality.

Ideal for users needing fast access to web or local files, w3m is practical for those working in terminal-focused environments. Its compact size, speed, and versatility make it highly efficient for quick browsing and reading.