A TUI built for managing and waking your devices using Wake-on-LAN.

wakey is a TUI tool designed for managing and waking up devices using Wake-on-LAN (WoL).

You can wake individual devices or groups and create/edit devices (requiring name, description, MAC, IP) or groups. The tool refreshes device statuses via pinging, supports deletion with confirmation and stores configurations in a JSON file (~/.wakey_config.json).

For those that manage multiple computers, servers, have a homelab or has any device that is connected on a LAN would find wakey useful for waking devices on their network in a simple easy TUI interface.