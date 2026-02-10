A local area network (LAN) discovery tool with a modern TUI interface.

whosthere is a local area network (LAN) discovery tool that scans your LAN and summarizes every device it can spot, directly in real time in the terminal.

This tool uses multiple methods concurrently to find devices on your LAN. It performs mDNS and SSDP probes to discover network services. It is able to scan the local network without needing root privileges, and it even shows the manufacturer information by looking up MAC addresses.

Other features of whosthere include running in the background, a HTTP API, keybindings, optional port scanning on a discovered device, and a configuration file for making functional changes to whosthere. You can change the scan ranges, scan intervals, TCP ports to scan, timeouts, and the interface itself as it supports different themes.

This tool is helpful for network engineers, sysadmins and those with homelabs. It works best if you need to identify a device's IP in your LAN, check open ports on a device, or to get a holistic view of all devices in your local network.