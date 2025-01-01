A fast, featureful and friendly WiFi terminal UI.

wifitui is a terminal user interface (TUI) for managing Wi-Fi connections on Linux. It is intended as a faster, more feature-rich replacement for the standard nmtui tool.

Features of wifitui include listing all saved and visible Wi-Fi networks with their details (signal strength, security type, etc.), quick fuzzy searching by SSID, the ability to display the plaintext passphrases of your known networks and you can generate a QR code for any saved Wi-Fi network.

Users can join new or hidden networks and trigger a rescan for networks on demand. It also has non-interactive commands (to list networks, show network info in JSON or connect via a single command) and allows custom color themes via a config file.

This tool would be useful for Linux power users, system administrators or anyone running a headless or minimal system who needs to manage Wi-Fi from the terminal.