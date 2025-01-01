Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A universal offline documentation search engine for manual pages.

wikiman is a command-line tool serving as an offline documentation search engine. It allows users to access system manual pages and documentation from ArchWiki, Gentoo Wiki, FreeBSD docs, among other sources, without requiring an internet connection.

This tool excels in navigating documentation via full-text, partial name, and description searches. Wikiman features fuzzy result filtering, multiple source integration, quick search mode, and user customization through configuration files. Users can enable additional documentation sources and manage usage through command options such as adjusting search sources or output preferences.

wikiman is great for developers, system administrators and Linux/BSD users who frequently seek documentation without online dependencies.