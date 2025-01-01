A TUI disk analyser and cleanup tool.

wiper is a TUI tool that pinpoints large folders, scans directories and shows how your space is used. It shows size metrics of files and folders and you can see which paths consume the most space with it's interactive TUI.

This tool includes fast directory scanning, colored output and the option to delete files or folders inside the interface. It also has keyboard navigation with familiar keys for moving up or down and diving deeper into subfolders. Sorting and trash toggles are also an addition to wiper and you can see which files are taking up space with wiper's intuitive 'blocky space' display and the files being sorted by the biggest.

It’s helpful for cleaning up drives whenever projects expand while staying in the terminal. You can quickly open files with your default system app, navigate up to parent folders, all cross platform on Linux, Windows, and macOS.