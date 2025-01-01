wireman

rust
mit

A TUI gRPC client.

cargo install wireman

wireman is a TUI gRPC client for testing gRPC endpoints.

 

It has the ability to read protocol buffer (.proto) files and has support for server reflection, storing request histories for reuse and vim inspired keyboard navigation.

 

Other features include setting host addresses, authentication headers, defaults for nested/repeated fields, features like custom themes, a built-in request editor and the ability to generate gRPCurl commands for easy sharing.

 

For those that work with Kubernetes, internal gRPC services or systems that would use gRPC, would find wireman a very suitable tool for testing gRPC services quickly without leaving the terminal. In addition, it is also cross platform on macOS, Windows and Linux as single binaries.

