A simple TUI audio mixer for PipeWire.

wiremix is a simple terminal-based audio mixer for PipeWire.

You can adjust volumes, mute tracks and reroute audio between devices or applications, and configure ports and profiles. It has a TUI with sections (tabs) for playback, recording, input and output streams. The tool uses keyboard and optional mouse controls: arrow keys (or hjkl) change volume, ‘m’ toggles mute, ‘d’ sets the default device, and ‘c’ opens the routing menu. It also supports extra configuration and has options for changing themes or the refresh rates of the TUI.

This tool is useful for audio developers and those who want to view and control audio on Linux and is familiar with PipeWire without remembering multiple commands to control the audio in the terminal.