wiremix

rust
apache-2.0,mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/wiremix/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/wiremix/

A simple TUI audio mixer for PipeWire.

https://github.com/tsowell/wiremix?tab=readme-ov-file#manual-installation

wiremix is a simple terminal-based audio mixer for PipeWire.

 

You can adjust volumes, mute tracks and reroute audio between devices or applications, and configure ports and profiles. It has a TUI with sections (tabs) for playback, recording, input and output streams. The tool uses keyboard and optional mouse controls: arrow keys (or hjkl) change volume, ‘m’ toggles mute, ‘d’ sets the default device, and ‘c’ opens the routing menu. It also supports extra configuration and has options for changing themes or the refresh rates of the TUI.

 

This tool is useful for audio developers and those who want to view and control audio on Linux and is familiar with PipeWire without remembering multiple commands to control the audio in the terminal.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.