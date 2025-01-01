Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Passive hostname, domain and IP lookup tool for non-robots.

wtfis is a command-line tool that gathers and presents information about domains, hostnames and IP addresses using multiple sources in a structured, colorized format.

This tool queries several services such as Virustotal, Shodan and AbuseIPDB to fetch reputation scores, open port data and whois details. The UI organizes results into panels with clickable hyperlinks when supported. It also minimizes API usage to preserve quotas.

wtfis works best for security analysts, network administrators and developers who require quick, clear insights about websites, domains and IP addresses. It is useful for investigating suspicious domains, evaluating IP risk and gathering contextual data all in the terminal.