A CLI that explains the output of your last command.

wut is a command-line tool that clarifies the output from your last terminal command. It utilises logs, error messages or invalid instructions from the terminal and provides a concise explanation.

Core features include capturing command outputs, decoding stack traces, summarizing logs and interpreting unknown commands. This frees users from puzzling over errors or investigating misconfigurations in the terminal.

Developers, hobbyists and learners gain quick insights into command behavior and logs using wut. It is most useful when diagnosing issues or clarifying unusual results, wut works best inside a tmux or screen session to capture the last terminal output.