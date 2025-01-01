An interactive TUI tool for HTTP inspection.

wuzz is an interactive TUI HTTP client which is a terminal alternative to GUI clients like Postman.

The interface divides the screen into a request view (method, URL, headers, body) and a response view (status code, headers, body). You can navigate between these areas with keyboard shortcuts and send requests with a key press (e.g. Enter or Ctrl+R). This tool also supports saving/loading requests, searching with regex and custom context specific search on HTML and JSON, plus a history of past requests for easy retesting of API calls.

API testers, web developers or DevOps engineers who need to debug HTTP endpoints directly from the terminal woud find wuzz useful. It's great if you don't need a GUI and if you test API services on remote servers over SSH.