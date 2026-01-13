A compact swiss army knife for the terminal.

x-cmd is a modular command-line toolkit that combines numerous CLI tools into one system, with a built-in package manager to install 500+ command-line utilities and languages.

Key features include enhanced versions of common shell commands (e.g. interactive variants of ls and ps). Additionally, x-cmd’s package module can fetch and set up many development tools and runtimes (from Docker to Node.js) on the fly without needing root.

This tool is ideal for developers, engineers and CLI power users who want a unified toolset. It's useful if you need to manage everything from version managers to cloud commands accessible in one toolset.