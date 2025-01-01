A TUI-wrapper for xbps package manager on Void Linux.

xbps-tui is a TUI tool for managing packages on Void Linux. It provides a visual way to interact with the xbps package manager.

The tool supports package search, filtering, marking for installation or removal and executing commands with root privileges. You can also quickly navigate lists, perform searches with fuzzy matching and review command output in a dedicated window.

Great for system administrators, developers and enthusiasts working with and installing packages in Void Linux, this tool can be considered if you want to find, manage and install packages interactively while also remaining in the terminal and not typing many CLI commands.