Expose Excel files in your terminal, no Microsoft Excel required.

xleak is a TUI tool for viewing Excel spreadsheets directly in the terminal through a TUI interface and is inspired by doxx. Microsoft Excel or any other graphical interface is not required to run xleak.

It allows you to search across all cells with full text support, copying cell or row data to the clipboard, and viewing cell formulas within the TUI. It handles large spreadsheets with lazy loading. This tool supports multisheet workbooks, opens Excel and OpenDocument spreadsheet files and exports data to CSV, JSON or plain text.

xleak works well for who are data analysts for quickly inspecting spreadsheets in the terminal. It is especially useful in remote or headless environments where Excel or a graphical interface isn’t available.