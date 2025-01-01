A TUI to explore crossplane traces.

xpdig is a terminal tool that lets you explore Crossplane traces interactively. It uses Crossplane (a cloud native control pane) to trace output to build an object tree.

It's features include support for both composite resources and claims and is able to operate in between Kubernetes contexts and also runs common kubectl commands (describe/get/edit/delete) on the selected resource. Whichever $EDITOR or $PAGER you have set in the terminal, xpdig is able to use and copies fully qualified object names and supports searching over resources and filters by namespace or context and can emit structured logs to a JSON file with configurable log levels.



xpdig is a terminal tool that is useful for platform engineers, SREs and operators working with Crossplane who need to debug compositions and inspect object state without leaving the terminal whilst allowing you to auto-refresh trace data with integration into tools such as k9s via plugins.