Interactive Git-based todo-list for the command line.

yatto is a todo list manager with a TUI that uses Git under the hood to version and synchronize your tasks in the terminal.

It provides a TUI with tasks stored as individual JSON files in a Git repository. Every change is auto-committed (optionally pushed to remote) to maintain a full history of tasks. Tasks can have due dates and labels, be marked in-progress and sorted by various fields. Because everything is version-controlled, you can sync your to-do list across machines and revert changes if needed.

Ideal for developers, students or those who want a simple terminal-based task tracker with built-in version control, this tool is also great for sharing task lists across devices or maintaining a detailed history of your tasks.