yazi
rust
mit
Blazing fast terminal file manager written in Rust, based on async I/O.
pacman -Sy yazi-bin
Yazi is a terminal file manager with a TUI written in Rust, leveraging non-blocking async I/O.
It offers efficient, user-friendly, and customizable file management.
Features include asynchronous operations, task scheduling, built-in support for multiple image protocols, code highlighting, and more.