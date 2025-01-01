yazi

Blazing fast terminal file manager written in Rust, based on async I/O.

pacman -Sy yazi-bin

Yazi is a terminal file manager with a TUI written in Rust, leveraging non-blocking async I/O.

 

It offers efficient, user-friendly, and customizable file management.

 

Features include asynchronous operations, task scheduling, built-in support for multiple image protocols, code highlighting, and more.

