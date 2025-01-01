Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

An TUI application for exploring data of a kafka cluster.

yozefu is a TUI tool for exploring data in Kafka clusters directly from the terminal. It connects to one or more Kafka clusters and displays topic data in real time for inspection and analysis.

It supports real-time consumption, a SQL-like query language for filtering records, multi-topic search, exporting results, headless CLI mode and user-defined filters. It also lets you register multiple clusters with custom consumer settings. By default, it doesn’t commit offsets automatically to avoid altering cluster state.

This tool is useful for developers, SREs, data engineers or hobbyists who need to inspect messages, trace pipelines, or debug Kafka flows without using web GUIs, it is hands-on and keyboard-driven.