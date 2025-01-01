yt-dlp
A youtube-dl fork with additional features and fixes.
apt-get install yt-dlp
yt-dlp is a command line (CLI) tool that is able to download video and audio from over 500+ websites.
It differs from youtube-dl as it introduces several newer functionalities such as improved format sorting, enhanced youtube integration, download time ranges, video chapters, browser cookies support, and enhanced extractor options.
Note that yt-dlp an actively maintained fork and alternative of the original youtube-dl project.
How to install yt-dlp
To install yt-dlp, you can either go onto yt-dlp's installation page, yt-dl's GitHub releases, or you can install yt-dlp quickly for your platform with different package managers on Terminal Trove.